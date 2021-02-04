For the last few days, Doja Cat has been publicly pondering on whether she should make a return to TikTok (after saying that she was no longer comfortable making videos) to participate in the viral #SilhouetteChallenge, which uses her song "Streets". The track was released on her sophomore studio album Hot Pink but the recent surge in popularity has skyrocketed it to a peak position on the Billboard Hot 100. As the track continues to gain stream, Doja has finally faced her fears and returned to the social media platform, sharing her #SilhouetteChallenge.

The video starts off with Doja laying on her stomach in bed, looking slyly at the camera and giving the viewer a wink. Once the music shifts from Paul Anka's "Put Your Head On My Shoulder" to her record, the shot cuts to a new one of the rapper standing in her doorframe, whining sensually and showing off her curves. "ok i did it," she captioned the post, referencing her unsureness to participate.



Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Given the fact that her song was given a massive boost from the challenge, it's not surprising that she would eventually come through. Others, including Cardi B and Tiffany Haddish, have also recently shared their own #SilhouetteChallenge videos.

Recently, Doja has also been teasing the release of her next studio album, presumably titled Planet Her. She's even been threatening to delay the album's drop if a correction is not made to the metadata on Spotify for her "Best Friend" lyrics. Read more about that here.