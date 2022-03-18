mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

Doechii Makes Her TDE Debut On New Single, "Persuasive"

Alex Zidel
March 18, 2022 11:07
Persuasive
Doechii

Doechii gets high and delivers her new single, "Persuasive."


Doechii is the latest artist to sign to Top Dawg Entertainment, making her debut on the label with her new single, "Persuasive."

One of the most exciting rising women in hip-hop, Doechii first made an appearance on the scene with her viral record, "Yucky Blucky Fruitcake." The versatile young artist has dropped off a few stunning records since then and this year, she's planning for a complete takeover, dropping "Persuasive" after teasing the release for the last two weeks.

The TDE-aligned artist has received support from SZA and many others following the release of "Persuasive." It looks like a music video could be on the way too, with Doechii sharing several behind-the-scenes clips from the shoot.

Check out Doechii's new single "Persuasive" below and let us know what you think in the comments.


Quotable Lyrics:

All of them persuaded, you to be my baby
Weezy we "F" Baby and the "F" is for faded
Snortin' lines like 80s and we so flirtatious
And we so persuasive

