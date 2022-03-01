With Kendrick Lamar on his way out, Top Dawg Entertainment is working on developing their stars of tomorrow, starting with Florida-based rapper Doechii.

Previously known as Iamdoechii, the "Yucky Blucky Fruitcake" rapper is already a star on platforms like TikTok, where her music has garnered her a large fanbase. After appearing on Isaiah Rashad's new album The House is Burning, many wondered about Doechii's future as rumors started to gain credibility that she was considering signing to TDE. Several months have gone by and the news is official -- Doechii is the latest signee to Top Dawg's roster.

According to HitsDailyDouble, an additional distribution deal is still in the works with multiple major labels as Doechii is set to have a breakout year in 2022.



Marcus Ingram/Getty Images

Alongside Doechii, TDE also recently signed Ray Vaughn to the label with Punch claiming that he could be a superstar in a few years.

Do you think Doechii makes a solid addition to the TDE roster? What are you expecting from her as the latest member of the label? Let us know in the comments. We will continue to keep you posted on her new music, as well as any pertinent announcements as she rises to the top of the rap game.

[via]