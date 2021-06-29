DMX will appear in the upcoming film, Doggman, in a CGI capacity to finish a role he had begun filming prior to his death, earlier this year. The appearance will be akin to that of Paul Walker in Furious 7, his costar, Tara Reid, revealed to NME.

“It’s a movie called Doggmen. It’s his (DMX’s) last film and it was really interesting, because he didn’t get to finish the whole film,” Reid said. “They had to do what they did with Paul Walker (in Furious 7, his last Fast & Furious project). They make these facial sculptures and they put it on a face, and it looks exactly like him. It’s crazy.”



Mike Lawrie / Getty Images

Reid added that she'll be acting in some of the final scenes that the production team will be adding him in for: “The last couple of scenes that he has to film, that will be what they are doing. It’s incredible and it looks so real. So, that is how they are going to film his last scenes, and I’ll be in those scenes with him."

Doggman is being written and directed by Antonio Simmons. A release date for the film has yet to be announced.

DMX appeared in a number of films throughout his career including Romeo Must Die, Beyond the Law, and more.

