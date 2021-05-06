It's still hard for many music fans to process the sudden death of DMX last month. As a primary elder statesman of hip-hop, particularly if you favored New York rap, Earl Simmons lived a life that was both inspiring to watch and complicated to understand. Overall though, he will always be remembered as one of the illest emcees to pick up a mic, not to mention his honest pen game when it came to dropping hit records.

Thankfully, TVOne will be giving the world an insightful, first-person look into his life by airing his final interview this weekend for a special episode of Uncensored.



Image: Arturo Holmes/Getty Images

Announced just a few days ago, "DMX Uncensored" will show X sitting down for the camera to directly speak on how the the unfortunate trials and tribulations of his life balanced out with the countless wins he received throughout his colorful career. A short preview gives us edited clips from the sit-down, with DMX speaking on striving to "thank God for every moment" if he ever to were to look back on his life, in addition to dropping gems on how to view the harder moments in life, stating "it's those moments, when they come together — you see the beauty of who you are and why you are."

The beauty of who DMX was and will be remembered as can be seen throughout his multiple number one albums and handful of Hollywood hit films — him and Aaliyah did their thing in Romeo Must Die and on the soundtrack! Plus, it goes without saying, but the Dark Man definitely spent some time making sure his legacy will live on through all 15 of his children.

R.I.P. forever DMX. Make sure you check out DMX Uncensored on TVOne this Sunday (May 16) at 8P/7C. Peep the trailer below: