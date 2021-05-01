DMX's final interview before his passing is set to air on TVOne’s Uncensored program on Sunday, May 16 at 8:00 PM EST. The sit-down was recorded three weeks before his death on April 9th.

TVOne founder Cathy Hughes announced the upcoming interview with a statement on Twitter:

DMX sat down with our team and was completely UNCENSORED. We have one hour with the late rapper in his own words. For DMX to be with us just three weeks before God called him home, I believe it’s truly divine intervention. I thank Nikki from SWIRL films for staying the course because he kept telling her ‘no’, but thankfully we were able to make it happen. His family, fan club, friends, and supporters will be happy with the way he told his story for the last time. The two-part special will air directly before the annual Urban One Honors. I’m particularly excited because I feel like this will be the biggest night in TV One History.



Bryan Bedder / Getty Images

X died at the age of 50 after suffering a heart attack and being hospitalized one week prior, on April 2nd.

Last weekend, his friends and family held a public memorial service at Brooklyn's Barclays Center.

