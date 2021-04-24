This weekend, friends and family of DMX will say their final goodbyes. A memorial service for the late rapper is set to be held today at 4 p.m. in Brooklyn. The COVID-19 health guidelines have restricted attendance to "A Celebration Of Life Memorial" for strictly close friends and family members since the Barclay's Center can only host 10% of their usual capacity.

Hours before the ceremony, the Ruff Ryders were in full effect as X's casket was taken to the Barclay's Center in a monster truck which read, "Long Live DMX" on the side. Followed behind the truck was the Ruff Ryders bike crew who came out in numbers to ride X to the Barclay's Center. One Twitter user said that over 2000 bikes were riding through Trinity Bridge for X. A birds-eye view of the scene corroborates this claim.

Tomorrow (April 25th), BET will be honoring the Yonkers legend with exclusive coverage of his homegoing celebration which is set to begin at 2:30 p.m. EST. Like his memorial, attendance in limited to his close friends and family but fans will also be able to live stream this event on YouTube.

"DMX is a musical icon whose impact was truly groundbreaking and transcended generations,” executive VP Specials, Music Programming & Music Strategy, Connie Orlando said of X.

Long live DMX. Read, "DMX, The Honest Writer."