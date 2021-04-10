There has been an outpouring of condolences and fond memories shared about DMX today. It's bittersweet considering that we're celebrating him on the date of his death, but his friends, fans, and family members are remembering the beloved emcee and the light he brought to the culture. Recently, Funk Flex suggested that people in the industry often wait to use moments such as these for clout as they post pictures and sad captions. He called out the industry for calling DMX a friend but not checking in on him over the years.

Dame Dash seems to disagree with this stance. “I don’t care what other people do in terms of posting pictures. I’m not judging other people. They gonna do what they do," the media mogul reportedly said. "That s–t got nothing to do with me. The only thing I’m thinking about right now is being positive and sending positive energy."

“I’m not gonna take the focus off the love that I have for my brother," Dame continued. "I just know how much this must hurt the Ruff Ryders and Swizz [Beatz]. It just hurts to think about life. Everybody dies, everybody has pain; it is just a matter of when. I just did not expect it to be right now, not in this way.”

Dash called DMX a "very deep, very poetic" man who was a "lion... Cut from a certain cloth." He added, “This one hurt. It was like, before the music, we found a brotherhood. It was a competitive one but we always been brothers. DMX would have rap battles on pool tables. After the rap battles, he would perform right after that and head to the [Madison Square] Garden for the ‘Hard Knock Life’ tour."

“It’s just not the way we want to see this, you know what I mean?” Rest in Peace to Earl Simmons.

