DL Hughley has been making his rounds on social media as of late. In a recent interview with Vlad, the comedian discussed the affects of relationships on children. Specifically, how children only know about their fathers through the eyes of their mothers. Hughly acknowledged that a horrible partner can still be a great father.

During the interview, Hughley recounted his own relationship with his father and his desire to have had control over creating that relationship. "I would've like to have an opportunity to come to those conclusions on my own...you should've left me with the information to make those decisions because now, I have a father that I have that I lost and another father that I never got to know,"he said. "Sometimes. the only thing we know about our fathers is what our mothers to tell us." Hughly compared the perspective to that of a "mean girl" and explained that this leaves a lof of time and space for a child to wonder.

Bobby Banks/Getty Images

Hughley recently became another one of Kanye West's victims. Following a conversaton about West and his ex-wife Kim Kardashian with VladTV, Kanye unleased a string of insults. Hughley doubled down on his disdain for the rapper's behavior, "you are acting in a way that I have said, and will say over again, is dangerous." In the midst of their feud, West also released the comedian's address, leaving him open to threats from fans.

During the rest of his interview, Hughley touched on Will and Jada, his relationship with his father, and Eminem taking a knee during the Super Bowl.

[Via]