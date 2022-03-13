Comedian D.L. Hughley fired back at Kanye West on Twitter, Sunday, after the Donda rapper threatened him in a recent post on social media. Hughley trolled West by bringing up Kim Kardashian's new boyfriend, Pete Davidson.

"Hmmm! Ain’t it weird that #Kanye supposedly has all these goons who will kill for him, but not one of them will get his prescriptions filled?" Hughley tweeted. "Here’s a thought while you’re on your way to kill me in Calabasas, how about somebody drop by CVS and pick up his Xanax! Lol #TeamDl... Ain’t no way in hell I’d ever be scared of a dude who wears #IKnowWhatDidLastSummerBoots!!! #TeamDl."

"#Kanye!! It’s just too bad that you acting like a nut won’t stop #Pete from bustin one!!" he added.



West's threatening message to Hughley came after the comedian accused West of "stalking" Kardashian, during an interview with VladTV, last week.

After slamming Hughley as a "pawn" and demanding he not speak on him or his family again, West remarked: "I am the glitch DL God does not like you You have no favor Your family hates you I would hate to be related to somebody who used to be famous Now you just known as a broke pawn at least Oprah got billions 'allegedly' Come on leftist Y’all gotta do better than DL This Ye Bring the real smoke baby."

