While Eminem has a deep discography lined with classic albums, many fans hold the 2002 compilation project The 8 Mile Soundtrack in high regard. Boasting tunes like "8 Mile," "Lose Yourself," D12's "Rap Game," 50 Cent's "Places To Go" (which features one of Eminem's favorite verses), the Shady Posse cut "Love Me," and many more. On that note, one of the album's contributors -- the legendary DJ Premier --took a moment to reflect on the soundtrack's anniversary.

D Dipasupil/Getty Images

"18 YEARS AGO...OCTOBER 29, 2002," captions DJ Premier, alongside the album's cover. "@eminem DROPPED THE SOUNDTRACK TO HIS DEBUT FILM "8 MILE"... Thanks For Having Us Create An Original @gangstarr Song "BATTLE"... R.I.P. GURU." The song he is referring to is, of course, Gang Starr's "Battle," one of the rare contributions from a non Shady-Aftermath affiliate. While the song itself is well familiar to fans, it's not necessarily common knowledge that Em actually requested that Gang Starr create a specific song to suit the theme of the film.

Considering how close they came to crossing paths on the 8 Mile Soundtrack, it's crazy to think that Em and Primo have yet to join forces on wax -- especially when you factor in how often Premier has worked with Royce Da 5'9". Let's be honest though. There's no time like the present, and you can bet that spitting over a Primo beat is one of the few bucket list items Slim Shady has left. Check out DJ Premier's reflection below, and be sure to show some love to the legendary producer in the comments.