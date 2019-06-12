To honor the late Notorious B.I.G. Wallace, New York City renamed Fulton Street and St. James Place in Clinton Hill "Christopher Wallace Way." The ceremony was covered by local news stations in the area as Biggie's friends and family attended the event. Voletta Wallace, Biggie's mother, was at there along with New York City Council member Laurie Cumbo, Lil Kim, and Lil Cease. Everyone joined together on the street to pay tribute to the slain rapper and were all smiles as they posed for photos and shared memories. However, there was a little snafu on the part of CBS 2 New York News when they aired the ceremony and showed Lil Cease.

Former HOT 97 DJ Mister Cee took to Instagram to share his displeasure with the news station for featuring a clip of Cease with the caption showing that his name was Mason Betha, better known as rapper Mase. "WHAT’S WRONG WIT THIS PIC?," Cee wrote. "We Appreciate All The News Outlets Covering The Biggie Street Naming Event In Bklyn Yesterday But CBS 2 @cbsnewyork Y’all Dropped The Ball On This One!!! @lilcease YOU SEE THIS?"

It's safe to say that someone got their '90s Bad Boy artists a little confused that day.