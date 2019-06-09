Biggie Smalls' mother and son sat down for an interview with HOT97 and revealed some pretty exciting news. As you may recall, we reported on the highly likely occurrence that Notorious B.I.G. would be getting his own street in his hometown of New York City. The reports stemmed from last year and updates on the latter slightly stalled. Well now, we can confirm a street will be unveiled in honor of the late rapper. Ms. Voletta Wallace and her grandson sat down with Ebro to announce the street Christopher "Notorious BIG" Wallace way will be officially at St. James Place & Fulton Street on Monday, June 10th at noon. There were certain challenges in attaining this goal, but they were successful.

In addition to the aforementioned news, Voletta Wallace spoke about attorney Tisha James wanting to have the street sign made shortly after Biggie passed. Though at the time, Ms. Wallace was still in a state of mourning and felt uneasy about "seeing his [Biggie] name out there." Following talks with numerous politicians and battling conflicts which stemmed from previous negative connotations linked to Biggie's names, the Wallace family were able to secure the street. Watch the full interview above.