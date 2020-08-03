It wouldn't be a summer without a few DJ Khaled records in rotation. With his upcoming album Khaled Khaled set to land in the near future, it seems as if we'll be getting a steady stream of new music from the loveable mogul. In fact, he's already dropped off a pair of Drake-assisted tracks in "Greece" and "Popstar," both of which are believed to be included on the DJ's new record. Though a proper tracklist has yet to be revealed, Khaled recently took to Instagram to break some news, spilling the details about his brand new single -- nay -- his brand new anthem.

Neilson Barnard/Getty Image

"New @flippdinero single coming I really don’t like use the word single so let me say this new @flippdinero ANTHEM feat [Shhhh emoji] coming," he teases on Instagram, inviting followers to guess as to who the mystery artist might be. "Also we will have a big announcement when his new ANTHEM is released to the world. @wethebestmusic the home of the ANTHEMS !"

Were we to place a few harmless bets, we'd say it's a fair possibility that the Flipp Dinero-assisted single lands this Friday, as new music tends to do following its initial unveiling. And secondly, we'd also bet that the announcement is something like a release date, tracklist, or if we're lucky a combination of the two. Check out the announcement below, and sound off -- are you excited to hear what DJ Khaled has been cooking up?