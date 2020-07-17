DJ Khaled & Drake Collide On Their Anticipated Release "Greece"

After hearing the track teased on Instagram Live, "Greece" has arrived. DJ Khaled is known as a producer who knows how to make a summer soundtrack, and now he's enlisted his fellow hitmaker for not one, but two epic drops on Friday (July 17). We may be mid-pandemic and another COVID-19 lockdown may be on the horizon, but that doesn't mean that we still can't turn up for Summer 2020. Safely, of course.

The OVO x We The Best collaborations are two of the most highly-anticipated drops of the week and for good measure. Drake has been quietly-not-quietly working on his forthcoming album that he recently joked he's married to at the moment. The rapper has spent the last few days kicking back in Barbados, but when it comes to Drake, even his vacations are somehow associated with work. Meanwhile, check out DJ Khaled and Drake come together on "Greece" and let us know what you think of this one.

Quotable Lyrics

Rolls Royce, baby, in Hidden Hills

Bags full of hunnid dollar bills (Wait, wait)

Joggin' past your wifey as she get chills (Wait, wait)

All because of how I kept it real

Life's sweet, baby, on a G Wag

I getcha anything you need, baby, yeah

Worked for everything you see, baby