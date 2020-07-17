DJ Khaled Calls On Drake To Deliver A Fiery "Popstar"

We should have known there was a whole feast being prepared in the kitchen when DJ Khaled popped up posing for photos with an owl. Earlier this week, DJ Khaled and Drake announced that they didn't have just one release dropping soon, but two. Khaled shared that he has been working on his album Khaled Khaled, and to kick things off, he delivers his two Drake collaborations, "Greece" and "Popstar."

"DJ KHALED feat. @Drake SOME BOY DEM MAKE POP CHUNE WE MAKE CHUNE THAT GO POP! POP PON THEY HEAD!!" DJ Khaled penned in a tweet alongside the cover art of "Popstar." The Miami-based mega-producer isn't the only one crafting out a new record; Drake has been steadily creating his next masterpiece, but he's keeping details about the project close to the chest. As we await records from both artists, check out DJ Khaled and Drake come together on "Popstar."

Quotable Lyrics

I want this drink and another one, yeah

And I'm troublesome, yeah

I'm a popstar but this sh*t ain't bubblegum, yeah

You'll prollly think my manager is Scooter Braun, yeah

But my manager with twenty hoes in Buddakan, ayy

Look, Ariana, Selena, my Visa

It can take as many charges as it needs to, my girl

That sh*t platinum, just like all of my releases, my girl

N*ggas come for me, I tear them all to pieces, my girl