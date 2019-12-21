DJ Khaled is a fan of the Throwback Thursday and Vintage Friday trends, and this time around, he really delivered with the nostalgia. On Friday, Khaled took to Instagram to give us a blast from the past. Though Khaled look almost identical to how he looks today, the gentleman to his right looks practically unrecognizable. Mr. Travis Scott can be seen next to Mr. Khaled in the throwback photo, but if you didn't read the caption, you may not even know it's him!

Khaled gave the post a very straightforward caption: "TRAVIS AND KHALED Vintage FRIDAYS @travisscott 🌵🔑." Travis' signature braids are nowhere to be found, which heavily contributes to how different he looks compared to today. The two have collaborated on plenty of projects in the past, including four tracks off Khaled's 2017 album Grateful. While they may make sweet sweet music together, they also treat each other the way friends should. Travis has gifted Khaled multiple pairs of sneakers from his own collab lines in the past, proving, along with this adorable throwback photo, that the two are tight as hell.