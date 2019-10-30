Travis Scott has been one of Nike and Jordan Brand's most popular collaborators over the last two years thanks to some incredible colorways of already-established sneakers. For instance, Travis' Air Jordan 4 and Air Jordan 1 have been incredibly popular, while his various Air Force 1 colorways have also caught the eye of sneakerheads. When it comes to people in the music industry, DJ Khaled is quite possibly the biggest sneaker aficionado of them all. His collection is massive and he's constantly flexing some new shoes.

When you're a big shot in the music industry, you tend to be pretty well-connected and, of course, this is no different with Khaled. He and Travis are good friends at this point and recently, Scott sent Khaled a care package of sorts. The box contained a pair of toddler Air Force 1's for his child on the way, a pair of kids Air Jordan 6's for Asahd, and finally, an adult version of his upcoming Air Force 1 collab.

If you're a sneakerhead, you can't help but feel just a little bit jealous at what Khaled just received. These are some incredibly expensive sneakers on the resale market so it's not like you can just go to the store and buy them. As for the Air Force 1 collab, there's no release date announced so far so it makes them even rarer.

It pays to be connected.