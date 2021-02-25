In the spirit of Throwback Thursday, veteran hitmaker DJ Khaled has come through with a throwback of his own. The "GREECE" artist took to Instagram about an hour ago to give his followers an honest glimpse of his humble beginnings, prior to his massive global fame. In the motivational post, a very young Khaled is seen handing out flyers, and even though he's doing the grunt work, viewers can still see Khaled's trademark enthusiasm as a big smile appears on his face.

In the caption, DJ Khaled writes, "#TBT Me on the corner in front of liquids in Miami passing out flyers for my parties shows events . I never waited on no one I just got the job done. I STILL HAVE THE SAME HUNGER NOW."

The Father Of Asahd artist continues his motivational caption by saying, "YOUNG WORLD LETS BE GREAT BUT BE GRATEFUL AND LETS SPREAD LOVE AND LIGHT ! ...YOU CAN WIN BIGGER WIT LOVE AND POSITIVE VIBES ! KHALED KHALED NEW ALBUM IN THE WORKS."

From Khaled's epic throwback post, fans get both a heavy dose of inspiration courtesy of the "POPSTAR" artist and a good idea of what direction he will be heading in for his next album. By promising that he's as hungry as he's ever been, Khaled's follow-up to Father Of Asahd will probably come packed with hits.

As long as he's not up against any more "mysterious" music, he'll probably have the number one spot on the Billboard 200 in the bag.