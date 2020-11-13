DJ Kay Slay Puts Bars In The Spotlight On "Homage"

DJ Kay Slay's name still rings bells, and there are many who still remember the Drama King's iconic tag scattered throughout various classic mixtapes. Today, the longstanding DJ has come through with a brand new album for these modern times, keeping the tradition alive through an absolutely stacked tracklist of heavy hitters. And that's no exaggeration -- look no further than the project's second track "Rolling 50 Deep," an eighteen-minute anthem that may very well be one of the most stacked posse cuts of all time -- you have to see it to believe it, so check it out right here.

Aside from the gargantuan and truly all-encompassing track above, Homage also features additional guest appearances from Conway The Machine, Sheek Louch, Benny The Butcher, Ghostface Killah, Dave East, AZ, Bun B, Vado, Juicy J, Jim Jones, Phresher, and more. There's a consistent vibe to be found here, one that's sure to please those who still remember picking up Kay Slay tapes slapping them into their Sony Discmans. Should you count yourself among that particular demographic, be sure to check out Homage right now, and sound off in the comments with your favorite track.