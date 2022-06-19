The Notorious B.I.G.'s legacy remains strong as ever, and this has been especially true the past few months. New York City celebrated what would have been the legendary rapper's 50th birthday in May with custom Metro Cards, life-like holograms, and more. Back in March, Biggie's iconic album Life After Death turned 25, a milestone commemorated with a super deluxe box set.

Now, New York comedian and radio personality DJ Cipha Sounds has dropped some little-known trivia about Biggie's life, particularly in regards to his relationship with Cam'ron. The East Coast veteran delivered the history lesson on his Instagram.

Cindy Ord/Getty Images

In his video, Cipha Sounds detailed the intertwined career trajectories of Lil Kim, Cam'ron, and Biggie Smalls. "The first time I met Cam’ron, I was on tour with Lil Kim," recalled Cipha. "Now I don’t know if y’all know this, but I used to DJ for Lil’ Kim. So Cam’ron was signed to Untertainment, under Lance ‘Un’ Rivera. Now Lance ‘Un’ Rivera was Biggie’s partner in Junior M.A.F.I.A."

According to DJ Cipha Sounds, Bad Boy Records MC Mase was an important figure in getting Cam'ron and Notorious B.I.G. together, along with Lil Kim and other future collaborators. "Biggie and Lance ‘Un’ Rivera— we used to call him Un— Biggie and Un’s label was called Undeas. Mase brought Cam’ron to Biggie and then Biggie asked him to write some rhymes for Lil Cease," Cipha described. "If you remember, 'Crush On You' on Lil Kim’s album was a Cease solo record. It’s not credited, but this verse is written by Cam’ron. Biggie on the hook and then the song got so popular off the album that they had to make a Lil’ Kim version and put it out as a single. Lil’ Kim wasn’t even on the original. That sounds like Cam’ron man. He was signed to Biggie’s label, Cam’ron, Mase brought him over there. These are little lessons in my Hip Hop basement, Cipha Sounds."

It's a fascinating look into some major names in hip hop history. Hopefully DJ Cipha Sounds keeps these stories coming. Watch the video below.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Cipha Sounds (@ciphasounds)

[via]