The Notorious B.I.G. remains one of the most celebrated lyricists of all time. Over the course of two albums -- only one of which was released during his lifetime -- he proved to be one of the most skilled, versatile, and influential MCs of all time. Ready To Die turned him into one of the most prominent figures in hip-hop of the 90s, while Life After Death celebrated the potential that could've cemented his longevity in the rap game.



Tim Mosenfelder/ImageDirect/Getty Images

On March 25th, fans will be treated to a special edition release of Life After Death to commemorate the 25-year anniversary. Biggie's estate announced a limited edition Super Deluxe Box Set of the album, which will arrive on June 10th.

Those willing to shell $178.98 will receive eight vinyl LPs, a book filled with rare photos of the rap legend, along with liner notes that include words from the revered writer and journalist Sheldon Pearce and other individuals who played a role on the album. Additionally, there will be 12" vinyls of "Hypnotize," "Mo Money Mo Problems," "Sky’s The Limit,” and "Nasty Boy”.

For those who aren't trying to cough up nearly $200 for the collector's box edition, Biggie's estate will be unveiling 3-LP silver vinyl with 2022 remasters for roughly $60 via Target.

The album was released on March 25th, 1997, nearly two weeks after Big's untimely death in Los Angeles.