The MTA in NYC has partnered with Rhino Entertainment to produce commemorative MetroCards in honor of The Notorious B.I.G.'s 50th birthday. In several locations across the city, New Yorkers purchasing MetroCards received one of the 50,000 Biggie-themed pieces.

The cards are available over the weekend at the Lafayette Avenue station, the Clinton-Washington Avenues station, the Clinton-Washington Avenues station, and the Atlantic Avenue–Barclays Center station. Lines began forming outside of the stations after midnight with fans hoping to get their hands on the exclusive item.



Cindy Ord / Getty Images

MTA Chair and CEO Janno Lieber labeled Biggie the "greatest rapper in New York history" and possibly the best of all time while speaking at Grand Central Terminal on Thursday.

"We know the Notorious B.I.G — I'm from Brooklyn — and he's the man who coined that amazing phrase, 'Spread love — it's the Brooklyn way,'" Lieber said, according to Fox 5. "And we thank the Notorious B.I.G for his legacy, especially for Brooklyn, but for all New York."

Mayor Eric Adams recently proclaimed May 21 to be "Christopher 'The Notorious B.I.G.' Wallace Day."

Biggie was shot and killed in a drive-by shooting while visiting Los Angeles in 1997 at the age of 24. He was inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 2020.

Check out the limited edition Notorious B.I.G. MetroCard below.

