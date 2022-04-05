DJ Akademiks claimed on Twitter, Tuesday, that he has been censored on Instagram for "spreading too much truth." Akademiks had been covering Tory Lanez's ongoing trial for felony assault involving Megan Thee Stallion.

"Oh yeah they tried censoring me in the gram too.. claim I’m out here spreading too much truth and private info about the industry … but I’m back for now," Ak wrote in a tweet with a screenshot of his Instagram page. "Let’s see how long before it goes down again… Censorship crazy word to Elon musk."

Musk recently purchased a 9.2% stake in Twitter and has expressed a commitment to free speech in the past.

Lanez appeared in Los Angeles court on Tuesday, where he was handcuffed and remanded into police custody after violating the protective order relating to the case.

After discussing Lanez's social media usage, Judge David Herriford ruled that his posts "seem to be clear messages" to Megan.

Lanez's lawyer, Shawn Holley, also reportedly argued that Lanez was not the one to provide DJ Akademiks with any discovery in the case before he tweeted that Lanez's "DNA was not found on the weapon in the Meg Thee Stallion case.”

Lanez has since posted $350,000 bail.

Check out Akademiks' explanation of the incident with Instagram below.