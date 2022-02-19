mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

Dizzy Wright Returns With "24 Hours" Featuring Xzibit

Hayley Hynes
February 19, 2022 16:20
170 Views
20
0
Dizzy Wright/SpotifyDizzy Wright/Spotify
Dizzy Wright/Spotify

24 Hours
Dizzy Wright Feat. Xzibit

Editor Rating:VERY HOTTTTT
User Rating:
very hottttt
100% (1)
Rate
1 VERY HOTTTTT
0 HOTTTTT
0 MEH
0 NOT FEELING IT
0 MAKE IT STOP

Independent artist Dizzy Wright is back with another banger.


Independent artist Dizzy Wright returns with a new single featuring Xzibit. The two-minute and 50-second-long track finds the 31-year-old reminding us that "we've got the same '24 Hours,'" in a day, putting some instant extra motivation into your daily hustle, whatever that may be.

"Listen, We got the same 24 hours / They overlook the message, 'cuz they're focused on the power," Wright raps over the DJ Hoppa and Puda & Soy produced-beat.

"The song is a chant to enemies, potential challengers, and the public alike to compete with the titans who are Xzibit and Dizzy Wright," a press release reveals, adding that the latter is "taking time to cook up and grow his artistry," as he celebrates the arrival of "24 Hours."

Stream the latest collaboration between Dizzy Wright and Xzibit below, and let us know who else you'd like to see the Flint, Michigan native work with next in the comment section.

Quotable Lyrics:

Another black American that need a therapist
Yo, what that n*gga say? I don't respond well to arrogance
Tryna figure out which one of y'all I'm gonna square with
They ain't on my level so really this shit's embarrassing

Dizzy Wright Xzibit new music new single new song joint track collab track 24 Hours
0 Comments
0/1000CLOSE
Show comments
HotNewHipHop - Hip Hop's Digital Giant
SONGS Dizzy Wright Returns With "24 Hours" Featuring Xzibit
20
0
Search
This site uses cookies. By using this site, you agree to our:   Privacy Policy   and   Terms of Service.
Accept
Reject