Dizzy Wright Returns With "24 Hours" Featuring Xzibit

Independent artist Dizzy Wright returns with a new single featuring Xzibit. The two-minute and 50-second-long track finds the 31-year-old reminding us that "we've got the same '24 Hours,'" in a day, putting some instant extra motivation into your daily hustle, whatever that may be.

"Listen, We got the same 24 hours / They overlook the message, 'cuz they're focused on the power," Wright raps over the DJ Hoppa and Puda & Soy produced-beat.

"The song is a chant to enemies, potential challengers, and the public alike to compete with the titans who are Xzibit and Dizzy Wright," a press release reveals, adding that the latter is "taking time to cook up and grow his artistry," as he celebrates the arrival of "24 Hours."

Stream the latest collaboration between Dizzy Wright and Xzibit below, and let us know who else you'd like to see the Flint, Michigan native work with next in the comment section.

Quotable Lyrics:

Another black American that need a therapist

Yo, what that n*gga say? I don't respond well to arrogance

Tryna figure out which one of y'all I'm gonna square with

They ain't on my level so really this shit's embarrassing