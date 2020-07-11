Disney World is officially open to the public once again, despite a surge of coronavirus cases in Florida. Magic Kingdom and the Animal Kingdom both opened to park goers on Saturday.

Octavio Jones / Getty Images

The remaining parks, EPCOT and Hollywood Studios, will reopen on Wednesday, July 15.

In order to maintain a safe environment, the theme park is taking a number of precautions, which were listed in a blog post on Disney's website. Include in these precautions are reduced capacity, required temperature checks and face masks, as well as new hand sanitizer and first aid stations.

"We remain deeply committed to focusing on your well-being when you visit or work at Walt Disney World and Disneyland Resorts," the blog post reads. "From increased cleaning and disinfecting across our parks and resorts, to updated health and safety policies, we have reimagined the Disney experience so we can all enjoy the magic responsibly. We implemented our health and safety measures after considering the guidance of government and local health authorities, including the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), in addition to the U.S. Travel Association and Disney’s team of health experts."

Florida confirmed 10,000 new cases of COVID-19, Saturday.

For a full breakdown of all the changes at Disney World regarding COVID-19, check out the rundown here.

