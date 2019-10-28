mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

Digital Nas Unleashes "DN 2" Project

Milca P.
October 28, 2019 01:15
DN 2
Digital Nas

Digital Nas delivers on the long-awaited effort.


Digital Nas has been teasing his DN 2 effort for some time now, beginning with the "Project Pat" track released earlier in the year. At long last, the Atlanta-bred rapper and producer touches down with the full-length effort, picking up where he left off on DN in 2017.

While Nas does acknowledge a few more producers whose work is featured on the project including ChildBoy, Camp Spacious, Foreign vu, Jaguar Claw, Epreme & Slavery, he proudly totes no vocal features on the effort. While speaking with Hypebeast earlier this year, however, he did hint that fans would be able to hear him with a host of other collaborators on other projects.

"I’m currently working on a lot of new projects, been working with Sheck Wes heavy, Lil Yachty, Danger Incorporated, Comethazine, Smokepurpp, Duwap Kaine and, of course, making sure my record label III RECORDS runs smoothly; the list goes on, I’m always working 25/8. I’m actually in the manufacturing stage of my first skateboard company as well. Lots of cool stuff coming out.”

For now, enjoy DN 2.

