Days after celebrating what would've been the late Kim Porter's birthday with a heartfelt Instagram tribute, Diddy has sold the Toluca Lake mansion where she was tragically found dead at just 47 years old in November of 2018.

"Happy birthday THE QUEEN. @ladykp! There will never be another! The Epitome of Grace and Love. I miss you. I love you, I love you, I love you, I love you, I LOVE YOU! Happy Birthday baby," the Harlem native captioned a stunning portrait of his lover on December 15th.





According to TMZ, Diddy officially has a pending deal for $7 million on the house where Porter lost her battle with pneumonia that's due to close this week, noting that, as of right now, the sale isn't final.

The 9,655 square foot estate is said to contain six bedrooms and seven bathrooms. Besides that, it offers plenty of luxuries including a family-sized pool and spa, as well as a sports court.

The "I'll Be Missing You" singer first listed the property back in October. Seeing as it sits on "one of the most famous streets in the San Fernando Valley," it's no surprise that it only took a few months to find new owners. Rumour has it that other celebrities who reside in the area include Sia, Viola Davis, Billy Ray Cyrus, and Steve Carell.

In other news, Diddy has also had to cancel his annual New Year's Eve soiree due to the COVID-19 pandemic – read more about that here.

[Via]