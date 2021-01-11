The Los Angeles home that Diddy owns, where his partner Kim Porter passed away several years ago, was reportedly burglarized last night.

The Toluca Lake property is owned by Sean "Diddy" Combs. It's where Kim Porter took her final breath before passing in November 2018 and it holds sentimental value to the rap mogul. According to multiple sources, including TMZ, the house was broken into over the weekend after somebody pried open a side door, entering the home and triggering the security system. A caretaker noticed that somebody had broken into the house, realizing that they had rummaged through.



Carlo Allegri/Getty Images

A police report was filed but it's unclear if anything was taken from the property. According to TMZ, Diddy has several other properties and he was not there at the time of the break-in. Similarly, Dr. Dre's home was nearly subject to burglary the day after he suffered a brain aneurysm. Security was alerted to a group of four men attempting to break into the mansion, calling the cops, who later arrested all four. They had reportedly seen headlines about Dre's health, deciding to make a move as he was not home.



Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images

Thankfully, Diddy was not harmed in the burglary. We will keep you posted as more information is released.

