He's been spreading his message of "Love" far and wide, but Sean "Diddy" Combs got himself entangled in a bit of drama following the Billboard Music Awards. After hosting the coveted music ceremony, Diddy's ladies—Gina Huynh and Yung Miami—went back and forth in a social media spat over the Bad Boy icon. Yung Miami and Diddy have reportedly been dating since last year, while Huynh's relationship with Combs goes back much farther.

The scathing posts were slung from one platform to another, but in a more recent interview with The Jasmine Brand, Huynh clarifies—well, sort of?—the relationship dynamic between her and Combs. "He's just a really good longtime friend of mine," she said. "Nothing more, nothing less.

"Like, I just want him to be happy. I want him to live his truth, whatever that means to him. I don't want to control him, I'm not like, a controlling person. I truly want him to be happy."

After a long pause where "Honestly, I've been with him for a very long time, but it was never like, set in stone. Sometimes I felt like it and sometimes I didn't, but at the end of the day, I really value the friendship that him and I have and that's the most important thing to us. I don't really care to be his girlfriend or anything like, it's just the friendship aspect of...you know."

"'Cause like, he did bless me in a lot of ways and I'm always gonna be forever grateful and respect him."

