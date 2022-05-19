Yung Miami and Gina Huynh have been at each other's necks since Tuesday. On May 18, Gina shared a post of her on IG receiving a kiss from Diddy. Miami has been previously connected to the rap mogul and didn't hesitate to call her out.

"Somebody please give this b*tch some attention," Miami wrote on Twitter following Gina's post.

Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images

During a recent interview on 360 With Speedy Morman, Miami detailed her perspective on the love triangle and why she decided to address Gina, despite denying any romantic involvement with Diddy.

"Because b*thces want attention. You know how a person just keeps poking you, so it was like, 'what's up b*tch?' I see you, relax, "she told the interviewer. JT also had something to say when the interviewer asked "why even latch on?" Miami's best friend responded, "Because b*tches ain't no bullies. Like, [Yung Miami] ain't nobody to play with so if she wants to say something she can say something." She added, "[Gina Huynh] will be forgotten by tomorrow, she still gon be Yung Miami." Miami continued, "Yeah, it just be like - after a while it be like, 'girl okay, relax.' You just doing too much."

Despite the back and forth, Diddy has remained silent. The multi-hyphenate hosted the Billboard Music Awards over the weekend. Diddy and Miami were spotted near each other during an after-party, but the City Girl has already told fans that she is very much single.





[Via]