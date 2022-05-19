During a recent interview with Speedy Morman, Yung Miami details her perspective on the back and forth with Gina Huynh.
Yung Miami and Gina Huynh have been at each other's necks since Tuesday. On May 18, Gina shared a post of her on IG receiving a kiss from Diddy. Miami has been previously connected to the rap mogul and didn't hesitate to call her out.
"Somebody please give this b*tch some attention," Miami wrote on Twitter following Gina's post.
Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images
During a recent interview on 360 With Speedy Morman, Miami detailed her perspective on the love triangle and why she decided to address Gina, despite denying any romantic involvement with Diddy.
"Because b*thces want attention. You know how a person just keeps poking you, so it was like, 'what's up b*tch?' I see you, relax, "she told the interviewer. JT also had something to say when the interviewer asked "why even latch on?" Miami's best friend responded, "Because b*tches ain't no bullies. Like, [Yung Miami] ain't nobody to play with so if she wants to say something she can say something." She added, "[Gina Huynh] will be forgotten by tomorrow, she still gon be Yung Miami." Miami continued, "Yeah, it just be like - after a while it be like, 'girl okay, relax.' You just doing too much."
Despite the back and forth, Diddy has remained silent. The multi-hyphenate hosted the Billboard Music Awards over the weekend. Diddy and Miami were spotted near each other during an after-party, but the City Girl has already told fans that she is very much single.
