Earlier this summer, Diddy received the Lifetime Achievement Award at the 2022 BET Awards, and the honor couldn't have been bestowed upon him at a better time. The 52-year-old Hip-Hop executive and producer is on the precipice of a significant moment in his career — the 25th anniversary of his debut studio album, No Way Out.

No Way Out, which was originally released on Bad Boy Records on July 22, 1997, will turn 25 years old this Friday, and according to HipHop-N-More, Diddy will celebrate the anniversary of his debut studio album in style.



On Friday, July 22, Diddy is set to share a special expanded version of No Way Out with an additional 15 rare tracks, including remixes, radio mixes, and instrumentals. Those hoping to grab a physical copy of the classic album are in luck too, as a white 2-LP version of No Way Out will be released later this year on November 4. Lastly, some of No Way Out's most iconic music videos — from "Been Around The World" to "All About The Benjamins (Remix)" — will slowly tricky out over the course of 2022.

Take a look at the tracklists for both the digital 25th-anniversary edition below.

1. “No Way Out” (Intro)

2. “Victory” (featuring The Notorious B.I.G. and Busta Rhymes)

3. “Been Around The World” (featuring The Notorious B.I.G. and Mase)

4. “What You Gonna Do?”

5. “Don’t Stop What You’re Doing” (featuring Lil’ Kim)

6. “If I Should Die Tonight” (Interlude) (featuring Carl Thomas)

7. “Do You Know?”

8. “Young G’s” (featuring Jay-Z and The Notorious B.I.G.)

9. “I Love You, Baby” (featuring Black Rob)

10. “It’s All About The Benjamins” (featuring The LOX, The Notorious B.I.G., and Lil’ Kim)

11. “Pain”

12. “Is This The End?” (featuring Carl Thomas, Ginuwine, and Twista)

13. “I Got The Power” (featuring The LOX)

14. “Friend” (featuring Foxy Brown)

15. “Señorita”

16. “I’ll Be Missing You” (featuring Faith Evans and 112)

17. “Can’t Nobody Hold Me Down” (featuring Mase)

18. “Been Around The World (Radio Mix)”

19. “Been Around the World” (Instrumental)

20. “It’s All About the Benjamins” (No Chedda Mix)

21. “It’s All About the Benjamins” (Gangsta Mental Mix)

22. “It’s All About the Benjamins” (Ain’t Armand Mix)

23. “Can’t Nobody Hold Me Down” (Radio Mix)

24. “Can’t Nobody Hold Me Down” (Bad Boy Remix) [Instrumental]

25. “Can’t Nobody Hold Me Down” (Club Mix)

26. “Can’t Nobody Hold Me Down” (Bad Boy Remix) [Extended Club Version]

27. “It’s All About the Benjamins” (Rock Remix)

28. “It’s All About the Benjamins” (Rock Remix II)

29. “It’s All About the Benjamins” (DJ Ming & FS Drum N’ Bass Mix)”

30. “Victory” (Nine Inch Nails Remix)

31. “Victory” (Drama Mix)

32. “Bad Boy’s Been Around the World” (Remix)

Are you looking forward to the re-release of Diddy's debut studio album? And do you plan on purchasing one of the white No Way Out vinyls?

