Diddy and Cassie broke up back in October of 2018, and since that time, we haven't really seen Diddy lock himself down (or a lady, for that matter), in another public-facing relationship. Although, that's not to say he hasn't been spotted out and about with what could have been a special lady friend in the past, including this instance with model Jordan Ozuna back in January, and of course, there was plenty of gossip surrounding a possible (albeit brief) stint with Lori Harvey, too.

The latest instance of Diddy-model behavior, happened when the 50-year old rap veteran was down in Malibu. Diddy was spotted laying down on the beach with Australian model Tina Louise. Apparently, the 39-year old was the same lady who acted as rebound for Brian Austin Green post-MGK and Megan Fox hook-up.

TheShadeRoom, of course, has all the photos and video evidence you need of Diddy's possible new boo. Take a look below, and let us know if you think these two are the real deal.

Diddy has yet to address these rumors directly, meanwhile Tina Louise has been sharing sunny beach views via her IG Story. Check out some photos from of the tatted up model via her IG account below as well.