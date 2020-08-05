Megan Fox and rapper Machine Gun Kelly have pretty public about their budding relationship and it seems like Megan’s ex-hubby Brian Austin Green is noticing too. Green took a hilarious shot at his ex and her new beau on Instagram Wednesday afternoon.

Parodying a caption Megan penned for her new lover last week where she wrote, "Achingly Beautiful Boy... My heart is yours," Green playfully mocked the new couple in a post of his own.

The 47-year-old Beverly Hills, 90210 actor shared a slideshow of his four children including three young sons he shares with Megan and captioning the shot, “Achingly beautiful boys…… My heart is yours,” the exact same caption Fox had written for her ode to MGK.

Followers of the actor left comments calling him a “savage” and commended his clap-back game. The post appears to just be lighthearted banter as Green is well-aware of Megan’s new relationship and has already sent her well wishes. Green confirmed the couple’s split after ten years back in May on his podcast ...With Brian Austin Green. The two share three sons: Noah Shannon, Bodhi Ransom, and Journey River.

It also looks like Green himself is moving on. The father-of-three was spotted out with Courtney Stodden and model Tina Louise in early July. Megan and MGK are also taking big strides in their relationship, doing a joint interview together last month on Lala Kent’s podcast.