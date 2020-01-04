The new year celebrations continue for Diddy. The entertainment mogul has been in Miami enjoying a life of luxury with DJ Khaled, Future, Meek Mill, and others. The group has reportedly been securing deals and DJ Khaled hinted that they may have even hit the studio to crank out a hit. While Meek Mill's 2020 comment that was caught on camera by Khaled may have been the topic of discussion on Thursday, things shifted Diddy's way on Friday when he was spotted on a jetski with a mystery woman.

Throughout 2019, Diddy's love life often made headlines. The Bad Boy mogul was honest about still mourning the death of Kim Porter, who passed away suddenly in November 2018. His relationship with Cassie was over after the pair had been together for over 10 years, and in one year Cassie got engaged, married, and had a baby. Then, there were the rumors that the 50-year-old rapper had begun a relationship with Steve Harvey's 23-year-old stepdaughter Lori Harvey, but after a few months, that fizzled out.

Plenty of people have made Diddy the butt of their jokes over Cassie or Lori, but it's clear that it isn't difficult for the almost-billionaire to find companionship. While jet skiing in Florida with his folks, Diddy was with a woman that some people initially mistook as Rihanna. However, The Shade Room quickly shared more pictures of the mystery lady who has been identified as a model named Jordan Ozuna. The former Las Vegas cocktail waitress turned model is rumored to have been linked to a few celebrities like Tyga, Justin Bieber, and Kourtney Kardashian's on-again-off-again beau Younes Bendjima. Check out the pictures below.