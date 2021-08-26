Despite owning a couple of them, Diddy is not a fan of Richard Mille watches, calling out the Swiss watchmaking brand for their "ugly" designs.

Taking to social media, the hip-hop mogul told his followers to save their money instead of buying Richard Mille watches, calling the timepieces "ugly" and claiming that they're overhyped.



Charley Gallay/Getty Images

"I'm not a hater, I'm a connoisseur of fly shit," said Diddy. "And I'm just telling y'all you're getting tricked by the Richard Mille. The Richard Mille is like a Timex or some shit like that. It's not hot, it's not hot, it's not hot. I have, like, two or three. I never pull 'em out, they're ugly. I don't even wanna hate. I don't even know Richard Mille! But fuck it, I'm on some Black shit. Black men, save your money and go buy a house."

Definitely some solid advice from Diddy. While investing in watches has shown to be a pretty profitable game, especially for rappers who have been multiplying their wealth by scooping up luxury timepieces every month and watching them grow in value, the housing market is a much more long-term investment that you can't go wrong with. Real estate has made more millionaires than most other industries, so it's definitely a smart move to buy a house instead of a watch.



Vivien Killilea/Getty Images

Watch Diddy's video below and let us know what you think about Richard Mille watches.