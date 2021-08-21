Young Thug's been celebrating his Curry year all week. On Aug. 16th, the rapper officially turned 30 years old and all of his rapper friends came through to celebrate. Of course, it was Gunna that slid through with the pink Bentley for Slime and captured social media's attention. However, the festivities didn't end on the 16th. It seems that as the week progressed, more of his friends blessed him with some lavish gifts as he enters his 30s.



Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Drake sent out a fly new gift for Slime over the weekend. Thug hit the 'Gram where he revealed a brand new Richard Mille watch he received from Drake. "Still my birthday!" Thug declared as he showed off his new Richard Mille with a pink and green band. "Drake came through. Went crazy edition bubble. The pink and green band mothafucka on a bubble, though. But Champagne Papi."

Drake and Thug have formed a solid relationship over the years. Back in 2017, Drake served as the executive producer of Thugger's Beautiful Thugger Girls. The two went on to also collaborate with each other including on Slime Language 2 cut, "Solid" alongside Gunna. With Punk on the way and Certified Lover Boy expected to drop in the near future, hopefully another collaboration with the two is on the way.

Check out Drake's gift to Young Thug below.