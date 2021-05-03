After filing to legally change his name in October 2019, the legendary music mogul finally can call himself Sean Love Combs.

Showing off a copy of his freshly-received new license, Diddy said, "Look what I just got in the mail today... IT’S OFFICIAL!!! WELCOME TO THE LOVE ERA." The identification card includes his new name and his signature, which also has been tweaked to reflect the addition of "Love" as a middle name.



Alexander Tamargo/Getty Images

Born Sean John Combs in 1969, Diddy has gone through a handful of different names throughout his career. He's been known professionally as Puff Daddy, P. Diddy, Diddy, Brother Love, and Sean Combs. However, from now on, it looks like we'll be referring to the 51-year-old icon as Love.

It was first reported that Diddy sought to legally change his name to Sean Love Combs in 2019. It appears to have taken over a full year for the switch to be reflected on his government-issued pieces of identification.

This marks a celebratory moment for Diddy, who recently won an Academy Award for his work on the short film Two Distant Strangers. In the last few weeks, Diddy has also sparked dating rumors with 50 Cent's ex-girlfriend Daphne Joy.