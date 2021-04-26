This past Sunday, April 25th, marked the 93rd Academy Awards -- and while the year in cinema was lighter than usual, there were certainly a few notable moments to be seen. For one, Daniel Kaluuya took home the Best Supporting Actor Academy Award, while Best Actor winner Sir Anthony Hopkins paid tribute to the late Chadwick Boseman during his acceptance speech.

It also marked a big night for hip-hop, as Joey Bada$$ found himself joining the ranks of the rap game's Oscar-winning talent -- a pool occupied by the likes of Eminem, Three 6 Mafia, Ludacris, Common, and Diddy, who doubled down with another addition to the collection. After the Travon Free-directed Two Distant Strangers took home the Academy Award for the Best Live Action Short Film, star Joey Bada$$ took a moment to call up executive producer Diddy in a celebratory fit of glee.

In a clip circulating on social media, Diddy can be seen congratulation Bada$$ during a FaceTime call, channeling the energy once seen during his iconic "I'm A SAVAGE" video. “What the fuck, so proud of you ni*ga!” screamed an exhilarated Diddy. “What the fuck! Wouldn’t be no Oscar if it wasn’t for you king.”

Director Travon Free also celebrated the big win with a call to Diddy, whose boundless enthusiasm has yet to be paralleled. “Sean Combs baby, we did this baby, we did it baby,” said Free, flashing a glimpse at Diddy on FaceTime. “That’s Diddy right there baby. Producer extraordinaire. We did it baby, we bringing it home, Diddy. Look at that party baby, they waiting for us. I’m calling you as soon as we leave.”

Diddy himself took a moment to pen an accomplished reflection on Instagram. "I'm incredibly blessed to WIN MY SECOND OSCAR as a producer for UNDEFEATED and now @2distantstrangers!! Words can’t describe how I feel right now winning alongside my brothers," he writes.

Check out Two Distant Strangers starring Joey Bada$$, officially an Academy Award-winning short film, on Netflix now. Congratulations to Diddy and Joey!