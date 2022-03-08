Over the last week, Sean "Diddy" Combs has been feeling the heat. There have been plenty of accusations thrown at him throughout his career from artists formerly signed to Bad Boy Records, but in recent days, his Making The Band takeover in the early 2000s has been grabbing attention. Social media users brought back clips of the hit MTV competition series that found Puffy looking for the next big talent. While there have been artists who have become stars because of the exposure and opportunity, people dragged Diddy's name through the mud over his methods.

We previously reported on Day 26 singer Willie Taylor stating that Making The Band took advantage of young talent and later, Da Band's Freddy P shared an emotional video. In it, he blamed Diddy for being the cause of why he "hates f*ckin life."



Frank Micelotta / Staff / Getty Images

Freddy P said: "People don't understand what I've been through. This year alone I've contemplated suicide two or three times... I done pictured my brother walking in, finding me dead. I cry thinking about leaving my son, because it just gets tired of life. It's like, no matter what you try to do, you just gotta keep battling. N*ggas wanna see you fall... It's these n*ggas like Puffy, he my main motherf*ckin' reason why I really hate f*ckin' life, dog. People don't even understand."

After going viral, Freddy P has continued to share his side of the story as he verbally eviscerates Diddy in the process, and many believe that the Bad Boy icon has indirectly responded to the controversy.

"Stop all your crying, b*tching & moaning," Diddy wrote in a message posted to his Instagram Story. "Hustle Harder or get the f*ck out of our way. -Love." The post has ignited a new wave of reactions. Check it out below.