This week, music fans have been revisiting controversial moments in pop culture history. Yesterday (February 28), social media users rehashed Charlamagne Tha God and Kanye West's classic 2013 interview, causing the radio host to become a trending topic as they criticized his remarks. Then, the public switched things up today and zeroed in on Diddy and his famed series, Making The Band.

From 2002 to 2005, Diddy's version of Making The Band took over MTV as the Bad Boy mogul searched for new talent to become hitmakers. The world watched as singers—both solo performers and those looking to be in a group—auditioned and went through rigorous training.

While many of Diddy and his team's methods were on par for industry expectations, some requests were so outlandish that it was clear they were crafted for reality television. Diddy faced an onslaught of ridicule online for his treatment of those aspiring singers, and later, Willie Taylor from Making The Band's Day 26, gave his thoughts on his time on the show.

"Making The Band was a experience for sure," he penned in a text image. "But the platform and contracts were all set up for the failure of hungry talents."



Stephen Lovekin / Staff / Getty Images

In the caption, he delivered a bit of advice to hopefuls. "Learning Experience, you gotta Understand that People will do to you whatever you allow them, so don’t let your passion drive you to the wrong destination #MTB4 Day26 / Danity Kane are talented groups but the situation in which we met was designed to fail."

Making The Band was slated to make its revival but the pandemic seems to have curbed those plans. Where the new show stands is unclear.