The Making The Band drama continues as Diddy remains under a microscope. Sean Combs took over as the leader of the series in the early 2000s, making the show a hit on MTV. Several artists emerged from the platform including Day 26 and Danity Kane, but one of the most talked-about seasons was that of the defunct Rap group, Da Band.

Several memes and classic Hip Hop moments came from their season, including Dave Chappelle reimagining their plight for Chappelle's Show skits. Diddy made them walk miles to pick up his favorite cheesecake across New York City and shut down the studio umpteenth times due to their in-fighting, and now, one of Da Band's members, Freddy P, is adding his voice to the conversation about the show.

Yesterday (March 1), Day 26 singer Willie Taylor stated that Making The Band set up aspiring artists for failure, and Freddy P had a similar gripe.

"God knows if I was @diddy I would’ve done WAY MORE FOR THESE KIDS," Freddy wrote on Instagram. "Any real ninja would’ve.. You start out JUST CHASING A DREAM. Then it QUICKLY GET SNATCHED AWAY.. Made me NEVER WANT TO RAP. God gone have the last laugh. My talent was given to me to touch hearts and homes an it was silenced. You silenced Gods plan. Everyone who ever took part will depart horribly from

"People don't understand what I've been through. This year alone I've contemplated suicide two or three times," he added. "I done pictured my brother walking in, finding me dead. I cry thinking about leaving my son, because it just gets tired of life. It's like, no matter what you try to do, you just gotta keep battling. N*ggas wanna see you fall."

"It's these n*ggas like Puffy, he my main motherf*ckin' reason why I really hate f*ckin' life, dog. People don't even understand." He jas received an outpouring of support from the public. Watch Freddy P share his emotional story below.