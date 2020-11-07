The day after America's Election Day (November 4) was the day Sean "Diddy" Combs turned 51, and the media mogul has been continuing his celebration. Diddy has been partying with all of his famous friends and now, he's enjoying time in Turks and Caicos. People like Nas and Mary J. Blige have been spotted enjoying the private festivities with free-flowing Ciroc and nightclub-esque atmosphere. If Diddy and friends can't go to the clubs they'll bring the club to themselves, and in his Instagram Story, it looks like they've been enjoying some luxury pool time as well. Draya appears in a clip with Diddy and his sons, and in the highlight, the Bad Boy icon takes a moment to raise a glass to the former Basketball Wives star.

Judging from the clips in his Instagram Story, there may be a few birthdays being celebrated on the private island. Models in barely-there bikinis were on the scene including Draya who received a "special toast" from Diddy for being the "hustler of the year." Everyone raised a glass in Draya's honor as she seemed playfully embarrassed by the attention.

In other clips, Diddy wishes French Montana a happy birthday as his big day arrives on November 9. Diddy's son Justin Combs makes an appearance as well, as does a Fashion Nova model and a few other close friends. Check it out below.



