For most people, if they're unable to attend their child's birthday, they'll call, FaceTime, Zoom—do whatever it takes to make their presence felt. In Diddy's case, he decided to up the ante and, according to TMZ, attended his son Christian Combs's birthday party as a hologram. King Combs turned 23-years-old yesterday (April 1) and unfortunately, Diddy had some business in Florida that kept him from celebrating with family and friends in Los Angeles. The Bad Boy mogul gave Christian the next best thing and called up PORTL to have the company broadcast Diddy live at the event as a hologram.

In a clip shared by TMZ, Diddy is seen singing Happy Birthday to his son as people in the crowd look on. Combs was presented life-sized as a 4K interactive hologram and he wasn't the only one; daughters D'Lila, Jessie, and Chance also appeared to send well wishes to their big brother.

Guests at Christian's birthday bash included Swae Lee, Chris Brown, Winnie Harlow, and Young Thug. PORTL reportedly gave Diddy the opportunity to "see and hear the crowd," as well, and the company "dubs itself as the world's first and only single passenger holoportation machine." The cost is sad to ring in at around $60K.

Check it out below and make sure to swipe through Christian's party photos.