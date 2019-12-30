Baker Mayfield and the Cleveland Browns had plenty of expectations thrust upon them this season. After just a few weeks into their campaign, it was clear that they weren't ready to live up to any of them. Mayfield was a turnover machine and his two best wide receivers, Odell Beckham Jr. and Jarvis Landry were left to fend for themselves as their production numbers took a nosedive. Yesterday, the Browns lost their final game of the season to the Cincinnati Bengals which is truly embarrassing. Afterward, the team fired head coach Freddie Kitchens.

Former NFL wide receiver Dez Bryant thinks Kitchens is a scapegoat for Mayfield's poor play. As Bryant said on Twitter, Mayfield has a big mouth but isn't able to back it up. It was a fairly scathing assessment that had fans debating in his comments section.

“Baker Mayfield plays the biggest part in this…had a stud cast around him under performed and got out performed by somebody he talked down on Danny dimes big mouth and being a one read QB not going to cut it.. kitchens put the game in his players hands,” Bryant wrote.

With Bryant looking to make an NFL comeback, it's clear he won't be taking a second look at the Browns. We're not sure Mayfield would want him at this point either.