Coming into this season, there was a ton of hype surrounding the Cleveland Browns. With the addition of Odell Beckham Jr and some other offensive pieces, pundits thought the Cleveland Browns had a legitimate shot at making the playoffs and even making some noise. Of course, the Browns were unable to do that as they finished the season 6-10 and lost to the 2-14 Bengals in the last game of the season. Immediately after the game, the Browns fired head coach Freddie Kitchens after just one season with the franchise.

According to Ian Rapoport of the NFL Network, Kitchens fully expected to be back and even claimed to have the support of the franchise. In the end, his results simply weren't good enough and the Browns decision was a direct result of that.

Fans were anticipating this move especially with all of the drama on the Browns sideline. Almost every game, OBJ and Jarvis Landry could be seen yelling at their coach as the team continuously struggled to score. Overall, it was a horrible year to be a Browns fan and it doesn't seem like things will get better anytime soon.

Check out some of the best reactions to the firing, below.