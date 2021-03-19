Deshaun Watson is currently in the midst of some massive legal battles as earlier this week, a massage therapist came forward and accused the Houston Texans quarterback of sexual assault. As of yesterday, Watson had been sued by three women who are accusing him of the same thing. Now, Watson is being sued by four more women, bringing the total to seven.

Tony Buzbee is the lawyer behind these allegations and according to TMZ, there are supposedly two more women who are set to file lawsuits. All of these women claim that Watson hired them to give him a massage and then proceeded to force them to do sexual acts. In the photo below, you can see a text that was allegedly sent by Watson to one of the women.

Watson has denied all wrongdoing although Buzbee seems adamant that he has a significant case here. There is a press conference that is set to go down this afternoon and Buzbeen claims that he will be revealing more evidence to the table, including more text messages. Meanwhile, the NFL is currently investigating the entire situation.

More updates are to come so stay tuned for more information as we will be sure to bring that to you.

