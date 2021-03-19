Deshaun Watson is being sued by three women in connection with alleged sexual assaults. The three women are massage therapists who say Watson sought out their services on social media. Each woman claims that during the massage, Watson began to get sexually aggressive and would even force them to engage in oral sex. These allegations are being brought to light by lawyer Tony Buzbee, who claims even more allegations are on the horizon.

According to TMZ, Buzbee has taken things one step further as he has revealed an alleged text message sent by Watson to one of the women. In the text, Watson apologizes for his behavior and making the woman feel uncomfortable. He doesn't specify what the behavior was, but one could certainly assume what the message implies.

Image via TMZ

"Sorry about you feeling uncomfortable. Never were the intentions. LMK if you want to work in the future. My apologies," he allegedly wrote.

Buzbee has a press conference planned this afternoon and he says that more text messages will be made public. Every single day, this story continues to develop and unravel, although Watson has adamantly denied any wrongdoing.

Stay tuned for any updates related to this story as we will be sure to bring them to you.

Carmen Mandato/Getty Images

