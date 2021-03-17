Deshaun Watson has been sued for sexual assault, however, details of the situation are still unfolding. Watson got ahead of the drama by releasing a statement before the allegations went completely viral.

"As a result of a social media post by a publicity-seeking plaintiff's lawyer I recently became aware of a lawsuit that has apparently been filed against me," Watson stated. "I have not yet seen the complaint but I know this: I have never treated any woman with anything other than the utmost respect." "The plaintiff's lawyer claims that this isn’t about money, but before filing suit he made a baseless six-figure settlement demand, which I quickly rejected," he continued.

"Unlike him, this isn't about money for me -- it’s about clearing my name, and I look forward to doing that."

Watson is currently trying to force his way out of Houston, where the Texans have slowly dismantled the team that was built around him. However, this recent allegation may cause a disturbance in his plans to exit the Lone Star State. Tony Buzbee, who is representing the allegedly sexually assaulted female masseuse, also released a statement on Tuesday night.

"Today we filed suit against Deshaun Watson," he wrote. "Too many times women have put up with behavior that we all know no one should put up with. Should we make excuses for the famous? Or those who hold special positions, or quarterbacks on a local professional football team? I don’t think so!"