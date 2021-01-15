Deshaun Watson is one of the best quarterbacks in the NFL and as a result, he is also one of the highest-paid. Despite this, the Houston Texans have been a bit of a mess over the past year, especially in light of the DeAndre Hopkins trade that ultimately got Bill O'Brien fired. Now, the team has a brand new GM and it seems like Watson is upset that he wasn't part of the hiring process. This has led to reports that Watson wants out, which would make him yet another superstar to lose his favor with Houston.

Today, Watson took to Twitter with lyrics from the Zaytoven and Future track "Mo Reala," which led to a bit of a firestorm on social media. Numerous fans were unaware of the song and took "I was on 2 then I took it to 10" as a statement against the Texans.

Whenever rumors surface about a player, fans are extra sensitive to whatever they say on social media, and this was certainly an example of that. This is not to say Watson wasn't subliminally talking about his situation, as there is still a possibility he could have been sending a subtle message.

Over the coming months, Watson's predicament will be an interesting one to track, especially if the Texans fail to mend the relationship.